Glenn Meyer
March 16, 1931 - May 11, 2023
Glenn Meyer, 92, of Schuyler, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the nursing center in Clarkson.
Visitation was held 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, Nebraska. Private services and committal at a later date.
Glenn was born March 16, 1931, in Fairmont, Minnesota, to Ernest and Viola (Dickman) Meyer. He attended area schools and went to work with his father on the family farm. Glenn eventually went to work for Spencer Packing in Spencer, Iowa, and moved to Schuyler in 1968 when they opened the packing house in Schuyler. In 1953 he married Pat Schulz and they had one son, Michael. They later divorced and Glenn married Ellen Kobza in 1983. He worked at the packing house until 1993, when he retired. Glenn loved life on the river and was proud to watch his grandsons in their sports endeavors. He also had been involved with thoroughbred horses for a time.
Glenn is survived by his son, Michael (Sharon) Meyer of Clarkson; two grandsons, Kevin (Christy) Meyer of Buckeye, Arizona, and Matthew (Heather) Meyer of Grand Junction, Colorado; two great-grandsons, Declan and Jack Meyer; and a brother, Fred (Mary) Meyer of Windom, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ellen; two brothers; and two sisters.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.