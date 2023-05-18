Glenn Meyer

March 16, 1931 - May 11, 2023

Glenn was born March 16, 1931, in Fairmont, Minnesota, to Ernest and Viola (Dickman) Meyer. He attended area schools and went to work with his father on the family farm. Glenn eventually went to work for Spencer Packing in Spencer, Iowa, and moved to Schuyler in 1968 when they opened the packing house in Schuyler. In 1953 he married Pat Schulz and they had one son, Michael. They later divorced and Glenn married Ellen Kobza in 1983. He worked at the packing house until 1993, when he retired. Glenn loved life on the river and was proud to watch his grandsons in their sports endeavors. He also had been involved with thoroughbred horses for a time.