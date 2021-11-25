Harvey Welch

July 15, 1928 – November 18, 2021

Harvey Welch, 93, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Ollie Fullmer officiating. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Harvey D. Welch was born on July 15, 1928, to Chester and Gertrude (Loseke) Welch in Platte County, Nebraska, in a brick house near Welch's Hall. He attended Platte County District 2 School and after completing the eighth grade, started farming with his father and Uncle Charles. Harvey met Lucille Weber when he picked up his sister from high school. Harvey and Lucille were united in marriage on Aug. 13, 1949, and moved in to an apartment north of Shell Creek in the home place house. Harvey worked for a couple different area farmers before going to work at Becton, Dickinson and Co. in 1957. He continued to farm while working at BD and also after his retirement in 1985.

Harvey and Lucille enjoyed dancing and traveling. He and Lucille went to Hawaii for their 25th Anniversary and also enjoyed a cruise to Alaska. Harvey enjoyed playing cards and attending his grandchildrens' activities. He purchased a restored John Deere 1952 G tractor and owned it for seven years. He enjoyed going on many tractor rides on G. Harvey enjoyed polka music and sang and recorded the song “Cool Clear Water” with Matt Wachal.

Harvey is survived by daughter, Connie (Jack) Sylvester of Webb, Iowa; daughter,Donna (Keith) Petersen of Schuyler; daughter, Sandra (Gary) Hookham of Clarinda, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Marcina Zimmerman of Omaha; brother-in-law and Sister-in-law, Kenny and Ida Lois Weber of Claremore, Oklahoma; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marv and Enola Luchsinger of Columbus; sister-in-law, Patti Weber of Sturgis, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Luella Tworek of Blair; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Gertrude Welch; wife, Lucille Welch; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or family's choice.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com.