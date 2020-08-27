× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Bergt

May 4, 1942-March 19, 2020

Helen Bergt, 77, of Omaha, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and the funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, with a luncheon following at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Omaha. The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. that day at the Schuyler Cemetery, and light refreshments served at approximately 4:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Memorials are suggested to Mission Central, Orphan Grain Train, or those of the donor's choice.

Helen Marie Bergt was born on May 4, 1942, to Karl and Katharina (Wilhelm) Michel in Mainz, Germany. She was mistaken as an orphan, brought to the USA in 1946, given the birthdate of April 8, 1943, and adopted by Sonke “Barb” and Theta (Maddock) Jensen in Oakes, North Dakota, where she grew up and graduated from Oakes High School in 1960. She attended Concordia University in Seward, where she earned her B.S. in Education and Music. Helen was united in marriage to Paul Bergt on June 21, 1964, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oakes.