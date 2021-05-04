Helen Grigsby

Helen Vera Weber Grigsby

November 29, 1923 – April 21, 2021

Helen Vera Weber Grigsby, a gregarious, intelligent, caring former Nebraskan (Leigh, Nebraska), died April 21, 2021, at Oak Harbor, Washington, at the age of 97.

Born on Nov. 29, 1923, to Otto C. and Magdalena M. Weber on a farm south of Leigh, Nebraska, Helen was the youngest of six children. Helen's education began by attending District 20 school, Wilson Jr. High School and graduating at the age of 15 from Leigh High School. After attending teacher's college, Helen taught in a rural one-room school house.

After Pearl Harbor, Helen moved to Ogden, Utah, to work in the war industry. On the train trip west she met her future husband, Clayton (Whid) Eugene Grigsby. They were married Nov. 11, 1943, in Ogden, Utah. After the war, they moved to Arkansas, where Whid worked for a lumber company. The Grigsbys then moved to Longview, Washington, where both were employed in the lumber industry until retirement.

Through their retirement years, they were active in various retirement and church groups as well as the Southwest Washington Mineralogical Society.