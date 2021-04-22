Irene Sobota

May 13, 1939 – April 12, 2021

Irene Sobota, 81, of Schuyler, passed away on April 12, 2021, at the St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial for Irene was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Heun, with the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Svoboda Funeral Home-North Chapel, with a parish rosary recited at 7 p.m. Masks are encouraged for the visitation and Mass. Lunch was served immediately following Mass in the church basement. Per Irene's wishes, following Mass she will be cremated, and a private family burial in the Holy Trinity-Heun Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Irene was born on May 13, 1939, in North Bend to Emil O. and Emily (Vyhlidal) Cihacek. After graduating high school, Irene attended St. Mary's College to obtain her teaching certificate. While attending college, she worked for Mutual of Omaha then went on to teach school in Saunders, Dodge, and Colfax counties. On June 27, 1961, at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend, Irene married Gene J. Sobota.