Irene Sobota
May 13, 1939 – April 12, 2021
Irene Sobota, 81, of Schuyler, passed away on April 12, 2021, at the St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Mass of Christian Burial for Irene was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Heun, with the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Svoboda Funeral Home-North Chapel, with a parish rosary recited at 7 p.m. Masks are encouraged for the visitation and Mass. Lunch was served immediately following Mass in the church basement. Per Irene's wishes, following Mass she will be cremated, and a private family burial in the Holy Trinity-Heun Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Irene was born on May 13, 1939, in North Bend to Emil O. and Emily (Vyhlidal) Cihacek. After graduating high school, Irene attended St. Mary's College to obtain her teaching certificate. While attending college, she worked for Mutual of Omaha then went on to teach school in Saunders, Dodge, and Colfax counties. On June 27, 1961, at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend, Irene married Gene J. Sobota.
Irene volunteered as the leader of the Jolly Jills 4-H Club for many years, helped at the Colfax County Fair for more than 40 years, was a member of FCSLA for 40 years, and also was awarded the 50-plus year pin for being an active member in the Heun Colfax County Extension. When she wasn't busy helping at the fair or leading her 4-H group, Irene could usually be found mowing the Heun parish grounds or helping with the Holy Trinity, Heun Ladies Guild and Altar Society. In 1982, following her husband Gene's illness, Irene took over the family farming operations to keep the farm running.
Irene was a great seamstress and enjoyed making gifts for all of her family members. She had a great love for country music and that love led Irene and Gene on several trips to Branson and Nashville. Irene loved helping her grandchildren with their 4-H projects and enjoyed the time they spent completing projects. After Irene and Gene moved to Schuyler in 2000, there wasn't a sunny day that passed by that she wasn't planting flowers or making sure the lawn was mowed.
She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Gene of Schuyler; daughter, Lori (Bernard) Bunn of Scribner; son, Michael (Sherri) Sobota of Schuyler; grandchildren, Lacey (Joe) Sateren and their children Bentley and Hadlee; April Bunn; Cassandra Sobota (Zach Nelson) and their children Chloe, Tagyn, and Noah; Breanna (Juan) Rodriguez and their daughter Sophia; Brandon (Maday) Sobota and their children Joshua, James, Justin and Jason; and Christian Sobota; and brother-in-law, Gerald (Rita) Brabec.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Joseph J. and Julia Sobota; and sister-in-law, Sharon Brabec.
Memorials can be directed toward Family Wishes for later designation.
