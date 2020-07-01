Jacqueline Muhle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacqueline Jean Muhle

November 17, 1925- June 22, 2020

Jacqueline Jean Muhle, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, (formerly of Leigh, Nebraska) passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens in Columbus, Nebraska.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, rural Leigh, Nebraska, with The Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment was in the parish cemetery.

Jackie was born on Nov. 17, 1925, in Colfax County to Raymond and Vlasta (Swanda) Best. On Feb. 14, 1937, Jackie was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, Nebraska. She graduated from Leigh High School in 1943 and was united in marriage to Gordon Muhle on June 6, 1945, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Together they shared 50 years of marriage. Jackie was a member of the American Legion Auxillary in Leigh.

Jackie was a great teacher and mentor. She enjoyed making wedding cakes, teaching Sunday school, leading 4-H and worked as a para/teacher's aide at St. John's Lutheran School. Jackie loved to play cards, dominos, and bingo, and an occasional trip to the casinos. She also loved to bowl.