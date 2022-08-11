Janice Bristol

Janice M. Bristol

September 16, 1947 - August 1, 2022

Janice M. Bristol, 74, formerly of Valentine, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Amberwell Hospital in Atchison, Kansas.

Cremation care is planned, and memorial services will be held later.

Janice Maxine Freeman was born on Sept. 16, 1947, in Valentine, Nebraska, the daughter of William and Maxine (Schroeder) Freeman. Janice grew up in Valentine and graduated from Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska, with an associate degree in accounting. Janice worked as a bookkeeper for Mathis Equipment in Valentine for many years. She also owned and operated Juanita's Bar in Schuyler, Nebraska, for several years.

Survivors include a son, James Bristol of Atchison, Kansas; a daughter, Rita Fryer of Valentine; five grandchildren, Heath Bristol, Alina Kilmer, McKenzie Scripter, Sami Scripter and Braeden Bristol; and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Scripter.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

The Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home of Atchison, Kansas, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions are suggested to help with final expenses. Words of sympathy and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.