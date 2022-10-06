Jason Ratzlaff

Age 51

Jason Ratzlaff, 51, of rural Clarkson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Sept. 26 at St. John Catholic Church in Howells. He was laid to rest in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery at Heun.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, JoLynn of rural Clarkson; children, Jaedyn, Jordyn and Jimmy Ratzlaff; mother, Leanne Ratzlaff; mother-in-law, Ruth Brichacek; sister, Sharla Ratzlaff, brother, Jamin (Angela) Ratzlaff and their children Lila and Henry; sister-in-law, Keri Brichacek and her children Remi and Milo; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials were suggested to family wishes for later designation.

Svoboda Funeral Home handled arrangements for the family.