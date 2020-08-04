× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeanette “Jan” Brokenicky

April 14, 1932-April 20, 2020

Jeanette “Jan” Brokenicky, 88, of Columbus, formerly of Schuyler, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Schuyler Cemetery.

Jeanette Brokenicky was born April 14, 1932, at Cedar Bluffs, to George F. and Rose (Bauer) Williams. She attended Cedar Bluffs schools. Jan married Vernon Baker in 1950 and two children were born to this union. She later married Robert Brokenicky in 1974.

They lived in David City where Jan worked as a bookkeeper for Schwesers retail store in David City. She had lived in Schuyler since 1971.

Jan is survived by her daughter, Teresa Lee of Columbus; brother, Richard Williams of Reno, Nevada; grandchildren: Jami Kaup of Lincoln, Kristin Lee of Portland, Oregon, Chenery Momii of Omaha, Shawn Lee of Columbus and Sara (Kyle) Smidt of Omaha; great-grandchildren: Aiden Lee, Xilonen and Xaida Momii, Shaye Springer, Noah Lee, Jude and Oren Smidt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Vernon Baker and Robert Brokenicky; son, Richard Baker (Dec. 4, 2011); six sisters and one brother.

