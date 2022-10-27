September 7, 1938—October 21, 2022

Joan Muehlich, 84, of Schuyler, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Klint Stewart officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kracl Funeral Chapel and continues Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following in the church hall.

Joan was born Sept. 7, 1938, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Arnold and Helen (Kent) Oehlrich, where her father was working for the TVA. She attended schools in Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School. On Feb. 16, 1957, she married Donald Lee Muehlich at the Federated Church in Columbus. Joan had worked for the ASCS office and they farmed near Rogers. She was a farm wife and in 1992 they moved to Schuyler and she worked for Village Jewelry. Joan was a very active member of Christ United Methodist Church and the Schuyler Hospital Auxiliary. Her children said she was selfless, generous and always willing to help others.

Joan is survived by two daughters, Dawnn (John) Reid of Omaha and Lori Williams of Salem, Oregon; one son, Jon (Mary Jo) Muehlich of Rogers; a sister, Dorcas Donaldson of Grand Island; brother, Arnold “Skip” (Lorene) Oehlrich of Richland; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Breanne) Muehlich, Kelly (Lawrence) Scholl, Rachal (Stan) Schulte, JC (Angie) Reid and Libby Williams of Corvallis, Oregon; five great-grandchildren, Vera, Monroe, Stella, Ruby and Nolan; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Don in 2017.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.