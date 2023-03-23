Joan Strong

November 4, 1936 - February 8, 2023

Joan Strong, widow of Benjamin Strong, 86, formerly of Schuyler, passed away on Feb. 8, 2023, in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Svoboda Funeral Home with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation is Friday, March 31 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch at the Schuyler Golf Club.

Joan was born on Nov. 4, 1936, in Howells, Nebraska, to Edwin and Emily (Svoboda) Rydel. She attended and graduated from school in Howells. Through mutual friends Joan met Benjamin Strong and the couple was later married on April 11, 1955, in the Bethlehem Chapel in rural Howells.

Joan worked for Monticello, Iowa Schools while their family lived there, but took great pride in being a wife and a mother. She worked hard to keep the house in working order and enjoyed cooking meals for her family to share together. Joan cared deeply for her family and will be forever missed.

Joan is survived by her son, Jeffrey of Lake Havasu, Arizona; five grandchildren, Jeff Strong, Jessica Landis, Jace Strong, Tony Pagliai and Jacklyn Ewing; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benjamin in 2009; daughter, Vikki Pagliai in 1985; and brothers, Jim and Robert Rydel.

Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the family.