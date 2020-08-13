× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Francis Higgins

Age 80

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, John Francis Higgins of Schuyler, passed away peacefully at the age of 80.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined later.

John will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A voracious reader and seeker of the truth, a world traveler and a man of keen intellect with a passion for economics and history, he will also be remembered for throwing some of the best parties in Colfax County and having a well-known gift for telling stories and jokes.

He is survived by his three children: Holly (Gordon), Mary Jean, and F.J. (Jenna); grandchildren: Caitlin Lortz, Jack Lortz, and Jack Higgins; great-grandchildren, Lily and Athan Stavropoulos; his sister, Patricia Bergstrom (Bob); and nieces, Jacquie Boggs and Candace Krukas.

John was preceded in death by his father, Frank; mother, Evelyn; and his sister, Jean.

Condolences may be left at aspenaftercare.com.

To send flowers to the family of John Higgins , please visit Tribute Store.