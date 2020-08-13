John Higgins

John Francis Higgins
Age 80
On Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, John Francis Higgins of Schuyler, passed away peacefully at the age of 80.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined later.
John will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A voracious reader and seeker of the truth, a world traveler and a man of keen intellect with a passion for economics and history, he will also be remembered for throwing some of the best parties in Colfax County and having a well-known gift for telling stories and jokes.
He is survived by his three children: Holly (Gordon), Mary Jean, and F.J. (Jenna); grandchildren: Caitlin Lortz, Jack Lortz, and Jack Higgins; great-grandchildren, Lily and Athan Stavropoulos; his sister, Patricia Bergstrom (Bob); and nieces, Jacquie Boggs and Candace Krukas.
John was preceded in death by his father, Frank; mother, Evelyn; and his sister, Jean.
Condolences may be left at aspenaftercare.com.
