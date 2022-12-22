John Koopman

John R. Koopman

May 26, 1933 - December 17, 2022

John was born May 26, 1933, in rural Stanton County in a small country store at the intersections of Highways 32 and 15 known as the Koopman Station to John H. and Antonette (Shanle) Koopman. He attended District 32, a one-room schoolhouse just up the hill from the station. He assisted his parents in the station and with gasoline deliveries. John graduated from Stanton High School in 1950. He worked construction until he entered the U.S. Navy in 1952. Upon discharge he drove truck for Columbus Oil and Storz Distributing of Omaha. He married Greta Kumpf in 1955. In 1959 he purchased the Oasis Bar located downtown Columbus and later moved it to the Highway 30 location. They lived in California at different times where he drove tanker trucks for oil companies. He married Lucille Bosak in 1976. He drove truck for Behlen Mfg. Co. and Camaco, retiring in 1997. During his truck driving career, John logged over 3 million miles without a chargeable accident. John was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, the American Legion and Eagles. During retirement Lucy and John did various church and community volunteering. He loved his family and was hardworking and honest.