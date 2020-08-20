John Lawrence

Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

John E. Lawrence

November 12, 1934-August 15, 2020

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Mike Wenig will officiate. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Moser's in Fremont. Memorials may directed to the FurEver Home or the American Cancer Society.