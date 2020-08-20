 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Lawrence
View Comments

John Lawrence

{{featured_button_text}}
John Lawrence

John E. Lawrence

November 12, 1934-August 15, 2020

John E. Lawrence, 85 years, of Schuyler, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Fremont.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Mike Wenig will officiate. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Moser's in Fremont. Memorials may directed to the FurEver Home or the American Cancer Society.

He is survived by his daughters: Jolynn Jackson, Karen (Bob) Howard, Chris (Dan) Nelson, and Julie Randolph; stepson, William (Carol) Webb; brother, Vernon Lawrence; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

To send flowers to the family of John Lawrence, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 20
Service
Thursday, August 20, 2020
10:00AM
Moser Memorial Chapel
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News