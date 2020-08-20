John Lawrence

John E. Lawrence
November 12, 1934-August 15, 2020
John E. Lawrence, 85 years, of Schuyler, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Fremont.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Mike Wenig will officiate. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Moser's in Fremont. Memorials may directed to the FurEver Home or the American Cancer Society.
He is survived by his daughters: Jolynn Jackson, Karen (Bob) Howard, Chris (Dan) Nelson, and Julie Randolph; stepson, William (Carol) Webb; brother, Vernon Lawrence; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
Service information
10:00AM
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.