Julie Gall

Julie A. Gall

October 18, 1949 - December 18, 2020

Julie was born Oct. 18, 1949, in Rushville, Nebraska, to Dexter and Alice (Galbraith) Winter. She graduated from Rushville High School and went on to attend the Lincoln School of Commerce. On July 11, 1970, she married Joseph A. Gall in Lincoln. They made their home in Schuyler, where Julie worked at the Schuyler State Bank until their children were born. She then became a loving daycare provider for many area children, many with whom she still is in contact with to this day. She had her Shaklee business for over 25 years. Her special undivided love was her family, especially her children, parents and siblings. She was always there to offer a helping hand or words of encouragement. She gained strength from her love of family and God. She was the rock her children leaned on for encouragement and moral support to achieve anything they wanted to do in life.