Kathe Kohl

Kathe (Bolen) Kohl
April 19, 1947-July 4, 2020
Kathe (Bolen) Kohl, 73, of Fullerton, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with a chronic illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, with Reverend David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Clarks. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, with a 7 p.m. rosary service, also at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for the visitation and funeral service.
Kathe was born to Gilbert L. and M. Jean (Douglas) Bolen in Grand Island, on April 19, 1947. She grew up in Clarks, and graduated from Clarks High School in 1965. On Oct. 14, 1967, she married John C. Kohl in Omaha, and to this union seven children were born.
Kathe dedicated her life to raising her seven children. She never missed one of their athletic events and was known to be quite vocal while cheering on her children. She may have been “escorted” out a time or two. Kathe also volunteered for 10 years as an EMT on the Schuyler Rescue Squad. She was an elected diplomat of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, where she focused her energy on improving programming for domestic violence survivors. After her children were grown, Kathe excelled as a mortgage executive in Omaha and Denver.
Kathe was known for her spunk, sass, compassion, strength, love of family and friends, and mostly her faith in the Lord. If you asked her what her biggest joy was, her response would be her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons: Mike (Buffy) Kohl of Schuyler, Bryan Kohl of Columbus and Jerry (Vickie) Kohl and Luke (Brenda) Kohl of North Bend; daughters: Sara Naffziger of Lincoln and Becky Harter of Fullerton; 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jeff (Fondra) Bolen and Jim (Vickie) Bolen of Omaha; sister, Peg (Chris) Blake of Osage Beach, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Marlene Bolen of Boise, Idaho and Janice Bolen of Lyons; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Joe Bolen, Doug Bolen, and Basil Bolen; sister-in-law, Mary Claire Bolen; and her beloved son, Christopher Kohl.
