Kathe Kohl

Kathe (Bolen) Kohl

April 19, 1947-July 4, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, with Reverend David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Clarks. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, with a 7 p.m. rosary service, also at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for the visitation and funeral service.

Kathe was born to Gilbert L. and M. Jean (Douglas) Bolen in Grand Island, on April 19, 1947. She grew up in Clarks, and graduated from Clarks High School in 1965. On Oct. 14, 1967, she married John C. Kohl in Omaha, and to this union seven children were born.

Kathe dedicated her life to raising her seven children. She never missed one of their athletic events and was known to be quite vocal while cheering on her children. She may have been “escorted” out a time or two. Kathe also volunteered for 10 years as an EMT on the Schuyler Rescue Squad. She was an elected diplomat of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, where she focused her energy on improving programming for domestic violence survivors. After her children were grown, Kathe excelled as a mortgage executive in Omaha and Denver.