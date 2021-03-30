Kenneth Wemhoff

Kenneth L. Wemhoff

September 7, 1950 - March 24, 2021

Kenneth L. Wemhoff, 70, of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Private family service. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in DeWitt, Nebraska.

He was born Sept. 7, 1950, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Ludwig and Viola (Fuchs) Wemhoff. He graduated from St. Francis Central High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army until he was honorably discharged in 1971. On Aug. 8, 2009, he was married to Corina Fiscus in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He worked for the Humphrey and Frontier CO-OP for a combined 42 years. Gardening, fishing and canning were some of his favorite hobbies.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Corina Wemhoff; eight children; many grandchildren; 11 siblings; and many other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one great-granddaughter.

Memorials in care of the family.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.