Larry Allen Kluck, 76, passed away on Feb. 14, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he spent much of his adult life.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE 68516. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel.

Born in Columbus, Nebraska, he is the son of Arnold and Lillian (Abraham) Kluck (both deceased) and grew up on a farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska. While growing up on a farm, he was a 4-H member and showed cattle at the local fair. He attended a one room school for elementary school, was a graduate of Schuyler High School (1964), Schuyler, Nebraska, and graduated from Doane College in Crete in 1968. He was a certified public accountant and worked in Beatrice at Dana Cole CPA Firm and in Crete at Doane College for five years before becoming a senior accountant at Lincoln Electric System in 1973 where he had worked for over 35 years at the time he retired.

He had a curious mind and loved to attend plays and travel, especially as a charter member and multiple times over, board member of Lincoln Friendship Force Club in which members stay in local families' homes for a few days to understand the real lives of people. He and his family traveled to exotic places around the world and he made some key international friendships. He served as past president, treasurer and director for the Lincoln Friendship Force Club, and in 2018, he received the Wayne Smith medal for his leadership and involvement.

He is survived by wife, Sharon (Braun) Kluck (married in 1977) and they raised a daughter, Dr. Annette Kluck (Jamison Gilbert of Oxford, Mississippi with stepgrandson Jorge) and a son, Allen Kluck (Anastasia of Lincoln, Nebraska, with grandchildren Tanner, Michael, Kaylynn and Titus). Siblings include two brothers Ron (Carol of Schuyler, Nebraska) and Ken (Jacquie of Omaha, Nebraska), one sister Janice (Dennis of St. Louis, Missouri); and numerous nieces and nephews.

At five years of age, Larry was diagnosed as a type 1 diabetic. Larry was an active walker and was very disciplined about eating healthy. He was very hopeful in a cure – especially for child diabetes and volunteered with the American Diabetes Association affiliate and local Lincoln chapter (serving as a treasurer, of course, of the former and the president of the latter).

In light of Larry's hope for a cure for diabetes, the family is asking that any memorials be left to the American Diabetes Association.

