Laura "Lolly" Kroeger

Laura “Lolly” E. Kroeger

April 9, 1932 – January 30, 2021

Laura “Lolly” E. Kroeger, 88 of Lincoln, formerly of Schuyler, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Lincoln.

Visitation will be one hour before service at Kracl Funeral Chapel. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating.

Committal will be at a later date. Lunch will follow the memorial service at the Schuyler Golf Club.

Laura was born at home on April 9, 1932, in Johnson, Nebraska, to Leonard and Blanch (Mort) Seckman. Her family moved to Schuyler, Nebraska, in 1933. She graduated from Schuyler High School in May 1950 and married John (Jack) Kroeger, the love of her life, the next month. Jack was in the Army, so they moved to Indiana then back to Schuyler when Jack was discharged. They raised their family in Schuyler, and she remained there after Jack's death in 2003.