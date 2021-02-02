Laura "Lolly" Kroeger

Laura “Lolly” E. Kroeger
April 9, 1932 – January 30, 2021
Laura “Lolly” E. Kroeger, 88 of Lincoln, formerly of Schuyler, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Lincoln.
Visitation will be one hour before service at Kracl Funeral Chapel. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating.
Committal will be at a later date. Lunch will follow the memorial service at the Schuyler Golf Club.
Laura was born at home on April 9, 1932, in Johnson, Nebraska, to Leonard and Blanch (Mort) Seckman. Her family moved to Schuyler, Nebraska, in 1933. She graduated from Schuyler High School in May 1950 and married John (Jack) Kroeger, the love of her life, the next month. Jack was in the Army, so they moved to Indiana then back to Schuyler when Jack was discharged. They raised their family in Schuyler, and she remained there after Jack's death in 2003.
Laura moved to Lincoln in 2010. She was an award-winning artist (painting), was known for her ability to beautifully play the piano by ear and did so until 10 days before her death. She was also known for her excellent cooking and baking, especially her apple strudel. She had a green thumb and raised gorgeous flowers. Laura was a loving and supportive wife to Jack and proud of their children and grandchildren.
Laura leaves behind her daughters, Kathryn Cudly (Ken) and Tami Krejci (Jeff) of Lincoln; son, Jay Kroeger (Lee) of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Brian Cudly (Angie), Tara Gardner-Williams (Aaron), Scott Cudly (Danielle), Adam Kroeger (Angela), Lauren LeDuc (Arthur), Jordan (Kate), Ryan Krejci (Katie), Jerad Krejci and Taylor Linebach (Beau), as well as 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Seckman (Lois); sister, Judy Lauterbach; and brothers-in-law, Bill Kroeger (Vi) and Paul Kroeger (Mary Ann).
Laura was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; infant son, Jeffery; brothers, Charles Seckman (Erma) and Eugene Seckman ( Dorothy); and sisters, Maude Gless (Don) and Eunice Marxsen (Leland).
In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, the family requests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.