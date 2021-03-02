LaVonne "Bonnie" Chatfield

LaVonne A. "Bonnie" Chatfield
April 10, 1933 – February 19, 2021
LaVonne A. "Bonnie" Chatfield, 87, formerly of Schuyler, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Nye Point Health in Fremont. Her body was donated for medical study.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, and a visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m.
Bonnie was born in Concordia, Kansas, to Maurine Ullom and Ross Medcalfe on April 10, 1933. She was raised by her mother, Maurine, and stepdad, Leonard “Mike” Fraka, who she was grateful to have. She grew in the the Concordia/Belleville area where she attended grade school and high school. She graduated from Belleville High School in the class of 1951.
She and Donnie R. Chappell were married that fall in October 1951, and they resided and welcomed four boys - Allan, Randy, Barry and Mark - to their family. She was a homemaker. She and the boys enjoyed following Don to his many rodeo events he was in during the hot Kansas summers. They later divorced and she married Wilson W. “Chatty” Chatfield. To this union they had three children: Laurie, Mike and Lynda.
Bonnie had many friends she met through the years while working at Woods Bros Sand and gravel, Johnnies' steak house, Behlen Mfg. Co., and, her last place of employment, Cargill, where she was employed for 25 years until she was forced to retire due to health at 77-years-old.
She did not take to retirement as happily as most and making it known that retiring at only 77 was not her decision and she didn't like it at all. She used to say it was not a glamorous place to work but she never wanted to leave not on her terms as she spent many hours and way too many overtime hours there, rarely taking time off.
Bonnie leaves behind her sons, Allan (Lori) Chappell of Versailles, Kentucky, Randy Chappell of Burrton, Kansas, Mark Chappell of David City, Nebraska, and Mike Chatfield of Schuyler, Nebraska; daughters, Laurie (Bryce) Meyer of Ricketts, Iowa, and Lynda (Tom) Cerny of North Bend, Nebraska; stepsons, Wison "Bill" (MaryAnn) Chatfield of Kansas City, Kansas, Lonnie Chatfield of Belleville, Kansas, and Brad (Pam) of Belleville, Kansas; friend and first husband, Donnie Chappell of Hutchinson, Kansas; and cousins, Ronnie Ullom and Buddy Morrow, who she was lucky enough to spend time with when they came for extended visits with her parents.
She also leaves behind her 25 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with three on the way; as well as several step grand and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Barry Chappell (May 2020); stepson, Randy Chatfield; mother, Maurine, and stepfather, Leonard “Mike” Fraka; and second husband, Wilson “Chatty” Chatfield.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler is in charge of the arrangements.