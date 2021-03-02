LaVonne "Bonnie" Chatfield

She did not take to retirement as happily as most and making it known that retiring at only 77 was not her decision and she didn't like it at all. She used to say it was not a glamorous place to work but she never wanted to leave not on her terms as she spent many hours and way too many overtime hours there, rarely taking time off.

Bonnie leaves behind her sons, Allan (Lori) Chappell of Versailles, Kentucky, Randy Chappell of Burrton, Kansas, Mark Chappell of David City, Nebraska, and Mike Chatfield of Schuyler, Nebraska; daughters, Laurie (Bryce) Meyer of Ricketts, Iowa, and Lynda (Tom) Cerny of North Bend, Nebraska; stepsons, Wison "Bill" (MaryAnn) Chatfield of Kansas City, Kansas, Lonnie Chatfield of Belleville, Kansas, and Brad (Pam) of Belleville, Kansas; friend and first husband, Donnie Chappell of Hutchinson, Kansas; and cousins, Ronnie Ullom and Buddy Morrow, who she was lucky enough to spend time with when they came for extended visits with her parents.

She also leaves behind her 25 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with three on the way; as well as several step grand and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Barry Chappell (May 2020); stepson, Randy Chatfield; mother, Maurine, and stepfather, Leonard “Mike” Fraka; and second husband, Wilson “Chatty” Chatfield.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler is in charge of the arrangements.