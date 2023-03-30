Lawrence Bayer

April 28, 1936 - March 21, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday with Parish and Knights of Columbus with a rosary at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery in Schuyler. Lunch at St. Mary's Social Center.

Lawrence was born in Dodge, Nebraska, on April 28, 1936, to Clarence and Frances (Thiele) Bayer. He attended Colfax County District #22 School through the eighth grade. He was raised on the farm and wanted to be a farmer all his life. On Sept. 13, 1956, he married Katherine Hejhal at Heun Catholic Church. They have lived in Schuyler since the 1960s, after farming the family farm and working in Omaha for a couple years. Lawrence was a tree cutter and grave digger for over 50 years, owning and operating Bayer Tree Service and Excavation. He also had put up center pivot irrigation systems for Zimmatic and worked for the Schuyler Police Department. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Divine Mercy Parish in Schuyler. Lawrence loved to go hunting every fall, especially with his black powder gun.