Lawrence Meister

Lawrence (Larry) John Meister

April 11, 1933 - May 2, 2021

Lawrence was born on April 11, 1933, in Monterey in Cuming County, Nebraska, the second child of John and Elizabeth (Burger) Meister. He graduated from Snyder Public High School in May 1951. Larry was drafted into the Army in Korea from April 1953 to May 11, 1955. He came back and worked at Mack Truck and Gate City Steel in Omaha. Larry started working at the Gambles Warehouse in Fremont in October 1956. While working at Gambles Warehouse, Larry met his wife, Clara Ann Schneider. They were married on Oct. 11, 1958, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. To this marriage four children were born. Larry became the assistant office manager at Gambles Warehouse in October 1963. Larry continued working at Gambles Warehouse until Feb. 1, 1975, when Larry and Clara purchased and opened the Gambles Store in Schuyler. They worked together with their children until it closed in 1984. Larry started at Coufal Lumber Co. in September 1984. In October 1985, Larry worked part time (nights) at the new gym at Schuyler Central High School. During this time, Larry was also mowing homeowners' lawns. Larry was the produce manager at Jack & Jill Grocery store; he loved to take care of the customers with their produce needs and the Truck Load Sales in the parking lot. Larry worked at Bruegger's Plumbing helping walk in customers. At Dollar General, he stocked shelves and rotated the inventory they had. Larry and Clara worked at Schuyler Elementary School in the kitchen serving meals to students, which he loved doing. Larry was hired by families to take care of their departed family members' plots at Schuyler Cemetery, watering and weeding their plots. Larry did this until 2014 when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which he fought so hard for over six years until he decided to stop treatment at the end of January 2021.