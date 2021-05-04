Lawrence Meister

Lawrence (Larry) John Meister
April 11, 1933 - May 2, 2021
Lawrence (Larry) John Meister, 88, of Schuyler, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his children and family. Larry was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, with Fr. Jairo Congote officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with a parish Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery with lunch following in the St. Mary's Social Hall.
Lawrence was born on April 11, 1933, in Monterey in Cuming County, Nebraska, the second child of John and Elizabeth (Burger) Meister. He graduated from Snyder Public High School in May 1951. Larry was drafted into the Army in Korea from April 1953 to May 11, 1955. He came back and worked at Mack Truck and Gate City Steel in Omaha. Larry started working at the Gambles Warehouse in Fremont in October 1956. While working at Gambles Warehouse, Larry met his wife, Clara Ann Schneider. They were married on Oct. 11, 1958, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. To this marriage four children were born. Larry became the assistant office manager at Gambles Warehouse in October 1963. Larry continued working at Gambles Warehouse until Feb. 1, 1975, when Larry and Clara purchased and opened the Gambles Store in Schuyler. They worked together with their children until it closed in 1984. Larry started at Coufal Lumber Co. in September 1984. In October 1985, Larry worked part time (nights) at the new gym at Schuyler Central High School. During this time, Larry was also mowing homeowners' lawns. Larry was the produce manager at Jack & Jill Grocery store; he loved to take care of the customers with their produce needs and the Truck Load Sales in the parking lot. Larry worked at Bruegger's Plumbing helping walk in customers. At Dollar General, he stocked shelves and rotated the inventory they had. Larry and Clara worked at Schuyler Elementary School in the kitchen serving meals to students, which he loved doing. Larry was hired by families to take care of their departed family members' plots at Schuyler Cemetery, watering and weeding their plots. Larry did this until 2014 when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which he fought so hard for over six years until he decided to stop treatment at the end of January 2021.
Larry was a Los Angeles Dodgers fan for over 70 years. In 2018, Larry got to see his Dodgers play in Glendale, Arizona, during spring training. Larry watched the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020. Larry also enjoyed going to Nebraska baseball games and watching Nebraska football and baseball games on TV. Larry was an avid card player enjoying the games of Pitch, Sheephead, Pinochle, 313, Rummy and Sequence with his family. Larry enjoyed going to WinnaVegas in Sloan, Iowa, and did seven weeks before his death with his family. One thing Larry loved to do was have his family's Maltese dogs come to visit him, spend time with him and sit on his lap. Larry went to sporting games that his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were participating in.
Larry is survived by four children, Diane (Rick) Fendrick, Donald (Deborah) Meister and Dean Meister all of Schuyler and Donna Meister of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Derrick Fendrick and Ashley (Fendrick) Zastera of Schuyler, Jason, Justin and Jordan Meister and fiancée, Kari Weihl all of Omaha, Nebraska, and TJ White of Chino Valley, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Kelly, Raymond and Anthony Zastera all of Schuyler; sisters, Elaine Taylor of Bellevue, Nebraska, Georgene (Walter) Black of Cedar Creek, Texas, and Johnitta (Vince) Guinzy of Omaha, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth; wife, Clara (Dec. 18, 2017); sister and brother-in-law, Henrietta and Leroy Spizzirri; brothers, Bob, Rolly, Paul and Gerald Meister; and brother-in-law, Dick Taylor.
Memorials can be directed towards the American Heart Association, American Cancer Association or Family Wishes.
Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.