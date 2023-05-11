Leonard Bednar

Age 83

Leonard was born in Columbus, Nebraska, and raised in Schuyler and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Texas, Maine and Mississippi. He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in economics at the University of Houston. He dedicated his entire career to federal government service, primarily with the U.S. Department of Labor, where he worked as a contract negotiator. Although he spent most of his life in the Washington, D.C., area, he frequently returned to his beloved hometown of Schuyler to visit family and friends. He also had great interest in collecting antiques, particularly glassware from the Depression era.