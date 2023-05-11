Leonard Bednar
Age 83
Leonard Bednar, a husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Dec. 16, 2022, at the age of 83.
After battling complications from Parkinson's disease for several years, he died peacefully at the Casey House hospice care facility in Rockville, Maryland.
A graveside service and burial will take place at the Schuyler Cemetery on May 20, 2023, at 11 a.m.
Leonard was born in Columbus, Nebraska, and raised in Schuyler and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Texas, Maine and Mississippi. He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in economics at the University of Houston. He dedicated his entire career to federal government service, primarily with the U.S. Department of Labor, where he worked as a contract negotiator. Although he spent most of his life in the Washington, D.C., area, he frequently returned to his beloved hometown of Schuyler to visit family and friends. He also had great interest in collecting antiques, particularly glassware from the Depression era.
Leonard is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Emma; their son, Phil; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; and granddaughters, Valencia and Natalia.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ladislav and Helen; and his brother, Richard.