LeRoy Bayer

March 9, 1946 - December 22, 2021

LeRoy Bayer, 75, of Papillion, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at CHI Bergan-Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells, Nebraska, with Fr. Stan Schmit and Fr. Paul Ortmeier as con-celebrants. Interment with military honors was in the Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, with a public vigil service at 7 p.m. at the church and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

LeRoy Paul Bayer was born on March 9, 1946, at West Point, Nebraska, to Fabian and Anna (Knust) Bayer. He graduated from Howells High School in 1964. LeRoy served in the United States Air Force from July 28, 1966, until being honorably discharged on July 27, 1970.

He was united in marriage to Candy Wilbur.

After his discharge from the military he began working in construction in Gulf Port, Mississippi. He moved to Schuyler, Nebraska, and did construction and farmed for a number of years. In 1986, he moved to Bellevue, Nebraska, and built homes until 2013.

LeRoy enjoyed reading all of Louis L'Amour's novels and watching westerns on the television. He loved to dance and spend time with his family. He was known for being ornery and a jokester. He never met a stranger and was there for anyone who needed help.

Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Galvin of Fremont; daughter, Catrina (Chris) Hotz of Papillion; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Gall of Bennington; and brother, Larry (Jenny Bayer) of Shawnee, Kansas.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Fabian and Anna Bayer; brothers, Roland and Richard Bayer; nephew, Ryan Bayer; niece, Carol Gall; and great niece, Gracie Heller.

Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.