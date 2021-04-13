Linda Sucha

Linda A. (Karel) Sucha

Age 73

Linda A. (Karel) Sucha, 73, of Schuyler, passed away on April 7, 2021, at CHI Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, with the Rev. Gerald Leise officiating. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday at the church with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Masks are required for the visitation and Mass. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following at St. Mary's Social Center.

Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Alan L.; sons, Alan Jay of Schuyler, Brian (Dawn) of Columbus and Chad (Irene) of Columbus; daughters, Deanna (Barry) Herout of Omaha and Katrina (Chris) Reha of Pender; 12 grandchildren; her beloved foreign exchange student, Kristin (Jarausch) Schmidt; sisters, Janet (Ed) Wellman, Sherry (John) Rusin, Donna (Alvin) Gall, Mary (Dean) Horkey, Diane (Ron) Prokopec and Sue (Dean) Pekny; brother, Kenny (Deb) Karel; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be directed toward Pier Center for Autism, St. Jude Children Hospital or Schuyler Cemetery.

Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.