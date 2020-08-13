Lois Davis

Lois (Eggleston) Davis
December 15, 1951-July 21, 2020
Lois (Eggleston) Davis, 68, of Schuyler, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the CHI Memorial Hospital in Schuyler.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, with Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Memorials may be designated to the First Presbyterian Church of Schuyler.
Lois Ann was born on Dec. 15, 1951, to Clarence and Ruth (Swanda) Eggleston in Columbus. She attended Schuyler Elementary School and was also home schooled.
Lois married Ron Lane on June 10, 1977, and during this marriage, two children were born: Kathy (Corey) Tower of Platte Center, and David (Melinda) Lane of Springfield, Missouri. Lois and Ron later divorced and she was later united in marriage to Garry Davis in 1992. They resided in Oregon until his death in 2012, when she then returned to reside in Schuyler.
Lois enjoyed baking for her family and friends, putting puzzles together, coloring pictures, going for walks and shopping with her cousin, Janis Swanda.
Lois is survived by her children; grandchildren, Searra and Blake; step granddaughter, Courtney Tower; sister, Mary (Richard) Williams of Schuyler; brothers, John (Pam) Eggleston of Schuyler and Robert Eggleston of Goleta, California; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler
