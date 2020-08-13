Lois Davis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois (Eggleston) Davis

December 15, 1951-July 21, 2020

Lois (Eggleston) Davis, 68, of Schuyler, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the CHI Memorial Hospital in Schuyler.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, with Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Memorials may be designated to the First Presbyterian Church of Schuyler.

Lois Ann was born on Dec. 15, 1951, to Clarence and Ruth (Swanda) Eggleston in Columbus. She attended Schuyler Elementary School and was also home schooled.

Lois married Ron Lane on June 10, 1977, and during this marriage, two children were born: Kathy (Corey) Tower of Platte Center, and David (Melinda) Lane of Springfield, Missouri. Lois and Ron later divorced and she was later united in marriage to Garry Davis in 1992. They resided in Oregon until his death in 2012, when she then returned to reside in Schuyler.

Lois enjoyed baking for her family and friends, putting puzzles together, coloring pictures, going for walks and shopping with her cousin, Janis Swanda.