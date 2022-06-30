Lorene Tuma

May 16, 1945 - June 25, 2022

Lorene Tuma, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and continue Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Lorene was born May 16, 1945, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Joseph and Helen (Valish) Svasek. She graduated from Schuyler High School and on Oct. 5, 1963, was united in marriage to Harvey Tuma at the Federated Church in Columbus. Lorene worked as a greeter at several local grocery stores in Columbus over the years but was mainly a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers, as well as feeding Kevin's cats who always came running when she would pull into his place.

Lorene is survived by her son, Kevin Tuma of Columbus.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Svasek; husband, Harvey Tuma; sister, JoAnn Svasek; and brothers, George and Milford Svasek.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com