Lorraine Vacha

January 1, 1930 – November 9, 2020

Lorraine Vacha, 90, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Nov. 14, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, with Father Stan Schmit celebrating the Mass. Interment was in the parish cemetery. The funeral service was livestreamed on Gass Haney Facebook page.

Lorraine Vacha was born to Henry and Helena (Cohrs) Groteluschen on Jan. 1, 1930, at her parents' home in Grand Prairie, in rural Platte Center, Nebraska. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Prairie, on Feb. 2, 1930. When her parents moved to a farm south of Leigh, Nebraska, she attended school at District # 46 in Colfax County through the eighth grade. Lorraine then attended Wilson Jr. High School, District #20 for the 9th and 10th grades, and finished her high school education at Kramer High School in Columbus, graduating in May of 1946.