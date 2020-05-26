Louis Mastny

Louis A. Mastny
April 10, 1923-May 17, 2020
Louis A. Mastny, 97, of Wahoo, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Saunders House in Wahoo.
No services are scheduled at this time. Interment will take place at Schuyler Cemetery at a later date.
Louis was born April 10, 1923, in Schuyler, to Louis Sr. and Marie (Burger) Mastny. He attended District 1 country school in Colfax County.
In 1946, he married Caroline Tomasek and made their home on the homestead that his grandparents and father farmed in Colfax County, which he still owns today. The two later divorced and Louis continued to live on the farm before retiring and then moving to Wahoo.
Louis was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wahoo, a former member of District 1 School Board and Rural Fire Board member for 25 years. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, riding his bike into his late 80's and traveling when he wasn't farming.
Louis is survived by his special friend, Wilma Wolfe of Wahoo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Sr. and Marie Mastny.
