Ludi Kracl

December 9, 1927 – November 6, 2021

Ludi Kracl, 93, of Schuyler, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Nov. 13. Committal will be in the Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following at the Schuyler Golf Club.

Ludi was born in Stanton County on Dec. 9, 1927, to James and Helen (Urbanek) Molacek. Following graduation from high school she worked at Boys Town. On Sept. 19, 1947, she married Marvin Kracl and they made their home in Schuyler. Over the years Ludi had worked at Wagner Mills, Vishay Dale Electronics, the Sky Bowl, Last Chance Bar and the Eagles Club. She enjoyed visiting the casinos from time to time and for the past seven years, lived in Omaha with her daughter, Carol.

She is survived by two daughters, Pauline Rorah of Schuyler and Carol Sloan of Omaha; two sisters, Camilla (Bob) Steinberger of Lincoln and Marlene Gray of Hurst, Texas; five grandchildren, Robin Rorah, Wendy Rosol, Amber Rorah, Eric Novotny and Andrea (Nate) Abels; seven great-grandchildren, Alexiss Youngblood, Maggie Rosol, Molly Rosol, Zachary Goedeker, Aidan Rorah and Kaeden and Kaeley Abels; two great-great-grandchildren, Avelyn and Alivia Youngblood; and one sister-in-law, Marlene Molacek.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin in 1991; sons-in-law, Al Sloan and John Rorah; brother-in-law, David Gray; four brothers; and two sisters.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.