February 16, 1930-May 15, 2020
Lumir Krepel, 90, of Columbus, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 28, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. There is no visitation. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Federated Church in Columbus or to the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Lumir Krepel was born on Feb. 16, 1930, in Leigh, to Henry and Josie (Hanzel) Krepel. In 1933, the family moved to Schuyler, where Lu attended school. After graduation, Lu joined the military and was a paratrooper in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War from April 21, 1951 to April 11, 1954. During that time, he completed 16 jumps and marched in President Eisenhower's inauguration parade in 1953. After his honorable discharge, Lu returned to Columbus and in 1954, married Martha Laska of Duncan. To this union, three children were born: Debora, Sharon and Terry. After a number of years, this marriage dissolved. Lumir worked numerous jobs, including Loseke Welding & Repair, Becton Dickinson, Plugge Manufacturing, Tasty Toppings and First National Bank.
In November of 1979, Lu was united in marriage to Nina Staub. Lu and Nina enjoyed gardening, going to auctions, collecting antiques, refinishing furniture, and also joined the Federated Church. Lu especially enjoyed flower gardening and plants. While living at Real Life in Columbus, Lumir took care of and nurtured the flower gardens. Then at the Veterans Home, he continued this by growing flowers and also grew some vegetables in the patio area in raised beds. There were always beautiful plants in his room there as well, that he took very good care of.
Lu and Nina spent and enjoyed many winters in Port Isabel, Texas. After Nina's passing on June 12, 2014, Lumir decided to move to the Veteran's Home in Norfolk. Prior to that, and during these past few years, he was able to do a number of day trips, and spent a number of holidays, birthdays, etc., with extended family. Lu was very special to us, and will be in our hearts forever. Lu always held a special place in his heart for his mother Josie, who died when he was a tyke.
Lumir is survived by son, Terry Krepel of Columbus; daughter, Debora (Tom) Mohning of Columbus; son-in-law, Jim Reisdorff of David City; brother, Edwin Krepl of Norfolk; stepsister, Mae Hansen of Lincoln; stepsister-in-law, Katie Krepel of South Bend, Indiana; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lumir was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Josie Krepel; stepmother, Charolette Krepel; wife, Nina Krepel; daughter, Sharon Reisdorff; stepbrother, Wayne Krepel; stepbrother-in-law, Art Hansen; niece, Joyce Shockley.
