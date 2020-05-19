× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lumir Krepel

February 16, 1930-May 15, 2020

Lumir Krepel, 90, of Columbus, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 28, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. There is no visitation. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Federated Church in Columbus or to the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Lumir Krepel was born on Feb. 16, 1930, in Leigh, to Henry and Josie (Hanzel) Krepel. In 1933, the family moved to Schuyler, where Lu attended school. After graduation, Lu joined the military and was a paratrooper in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War from April 21, 1951 to April 11, 1954. During that time, he completed 16 jumps and marched in President Eisenhower's inauguration parade in 1953. After his honorable discharge, Lu returned to Columbus and in 1954, married Martha Laska of Duncan. To this union, three children were born: Debora, Sharon and Terry. After a number of years, this marriage dissolved. Lumir worked numerous jobs, including Loseke Welding & Repair, Becton Dickinson, Plugge Manufacturing, Tasty Toppings and First National Bank.