Lynn Schmale

March 17, 1962 – September 24, 2021

Lynn Schmale, 59, of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Schuyler, passed away at his home in Carmel on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. Burial with military honors took place in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Lynn Karl Schmale was born March, 17, 1962, in Schuyler, Nebraska, the middle child of Amiel William Schmale and Laverne Lou (Semrad) Schmale.

Lynn graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1980 and accepted a scholarship to play football and wrestle at Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Nebraska. He graduated with bachelor's degrees in biology and teaching, with endorsements in earth science and coaching.

His senior year in high school a freshman girl caught his eye named Kristine Renae Krenk, they became friends and started a courtship when Lynn was at Midland. The couple were married Aug. 10, 1984, in Schuyler at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They had three boys, Trenton Kerr, Ethan Drew and Layton Karl Schmale.

Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1985. He was a Sergeant E5- Medical specialist at the 82nd Field Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. He served in Desert Storm/Desert Shield (1990-91). He was in the Reserves through 1993.

In 1986, he began a career with Horace Mann Insurance Company. Lynn started as an agent, moved to the Nebraska State Manager position, and then in 2000, moved his family to a position at the home office in Springfield, Illinois. In 2002, he took the state manager position in Indiana where he and his family have resided since. He had a very successful and fulfilling career and was with the company 33.5 years.

Lynn had many loves: God, time with family and friends, golfing, fishing, playing cards and of course football. He volunteered and coached travel little league baseball, recreational football and the Pup's travel football team. Football season was his favorite time of the year! Lynn and Kristine traveled to all their boys' games. Nine years of Carmel football, and then college ball with Trenton at Taylor University, and Ethan and Layton at Marian University.

The past couple of years he looked forward to time with family, especially with his grandkids, Max and Bea.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kristine Schmale of Carmel, Indiana; three sons, Trenton (Emily) Schmale of Sheridan, Indiana; Ethan and Layton Schmale of Carmel, Indiana; grandchildren, Max and Bea Schmale; one brother, Leigh (Julie) Schmale of Murdock; sister, JoEllen Day of Fremont; mother-in-law, Alice Krenk of Schuyler; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Reno) Judds-Krenk of Fremont, Justine (Shane) Stouffer of David City and Heather (Joe) Kasik of Leigh; and many, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amiel and Laverne Schmale.

Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler handled arrangements for the family.