Marcella Bahns

April 4, 1930-September 5, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial was on Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant. Committal was in the Schuyler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Marcy requested memorials to the Colfax County Senior Center.

Marcella was born April 4, 1930, west of Abie, to Joseph C. and Albina (Zelda) Schmid. She attended area schools and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1948. On Sept. 20, 1949, she married Dennis Bahns at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. They lived on a farm north of Leigh. They moved to Schuyler in 1973. While in Schuyler, Marcy worked at Ben Franklin's for 16 years, five years at Just a Buck, part-time at Husker Bar & Grill, and also worked at Don's Bakery. She retired from Bomgaars in 2004. She was a very active volunteer at the Colfax County Senior Center for many years.