Marcella Johannes

September 12, 1927 – November 28, 2020

Marcella Johannes, 93, of Schuyler, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at CHI Bergan-Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in the Schuyler Cemetery, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. It will be livestreamed on Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Visitation will take place from 9-10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Marcella was born Sept. 12, 1927, in Schuyler, to Elmore and Mayme (Vanicek) Kunkle. She graduated from Schuyler High School. On Dec. 14, 1958, she married Richard Johannes at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, where she was a life member. They lived in Schuyler, and Marcella worked as a receptionist for Reinecke Motors for over 50 years.

Marcella is survived by niece, Deb Lambrecht of Lincoln; and cousins, LeRoy (Kathy) Vanicek and Geraldine Hladky; as well as her caregiver, Lisa Westerbuhr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard in 2006; sister, Donna Kunkle in 2019; and in-laws, Jim and Dorothy Lambrecht.

Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church.

Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler in handling arrangements.