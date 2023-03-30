Margaret Reinecke

April 19, 1928 - March 21, 2023

Margaret Reinecke, 94, of Schuyler passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Emerald Care Center in Columbus.

Memorials can be directed towards the Schuyler Cemetery, Divine Mercy Parish, or Keep Schuyler Beautiful.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler. Visitation will be on Monday, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home with a Knights of Columbus and Parish Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday from 9 until 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following at the St. Augustine Social Center. Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Margaret's family.

Margaret was born on April 19, 1928, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Amos and Gertrude (Chase) Svoboda. She attended school in Schuyler and graduated from Schuyler High. On Sept. 15, 1947, Margaret was united in marriage to John M. Reinecke at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler.

Family was extremely important to Margaret, she looked forward to her daily visits with her sons or the spontaneous phone calls from her grandchildren or sister Elizabeth. She loved spending time in her garden tending to her many flowers and vegetables, she had several bird feeders she filled regularly to watch the birds come and go and she absolutely loved her dogs. Her appearance meant a lot to her whether she was running errands around town or cheering on the Huskers in her living room, you could always bet, Margaret had her hair done and her nails painted.

Throughout her time in Schuyler, Margaret helped with many different organizations like the Girl Scouts, volunteering at the Benedictine Center, and the St. Augustine's Altar Society. She attended church regularly and even founded one of the church's bible study groups. She was a founding member of the Keep Schuyler Beautiful group and the Schuyler Garden Club. She always managed to find time to get together with friends for a game of Bridge, and was always the biggest supporter of her husband John and boys Dave and Jeff down at the dealership, as long as you told her you gave her advanced notice that someone bought the car she was currently driving.

Survivors include her sons: Dave (Sharan Stoltenberg) Reinecke, and Jeff (Susan) Reinecke both of Schuyler; grandchildren: Molly Reinecke, Adam (Melody) Nelson, Clint (fiancé Mekailah) Reinecke, and Dan (fiancé Melissa) Reinecke; and six great-grandchildren; sister Elizabeth Svoboda; sisters-in-law Mary Svoboda and Karen Reinecke as well as many nieces and nephews.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband John in 1997, son Stephen in 1968, siblings Mary Alice (Francis A.) Rea, Amos Svoboda Jr., Sally (Glenn L.) Barry, Suzanne Svoboda, and Francis Svoboda, brother-in-law Bob Reinecke and sister-in-law Jean (Peter) Markovich.