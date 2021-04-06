Marilyn Van Arsdel
March 20, 1930 – March 20, 2021
Marilyn Van Arsdel, of David City, formerly of Schuyler, died on her 91st birthday at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Graveside services will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Schuyler Cemetery, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating.
A memorial service will be held later this spring.
Marilyn Margaret (Brockelsby) Van Arsdel was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on March 20, 1930, to Clarence and Elsie (Robey) Brockelsby. She grew up in Richland, Nebraska, and loved the small town. Marilyn graduated from Kramer High School in May 1948. She worked at Hockenberger Bank and Trust, Columbus, Nebraska, until her marriage to Richard VanArsdel in April 1959. They lived in Topeka, Kansas, where their daughter, Dori, was born. Later, they divorced and Marilyn and Dori moved to Richland to live with her parents. Marilyn worked as a secretary for Behlen Mfg. Co. and was active in the Richland Ladies Aid. She enjoyed leading the Richland Lassies 4-H club, along with the camaraderie with the other ladies and the young girls.
Marilyn loved baking and decorating cakes for friends and family. Every Christmas she would deliver banana bread to all of her neighbors. She enjoyed attending Dori's sporting events and never missed any. After retirement, she was able to travel with her friends and especially enjoyed Colorado, Arizona and Nevada.
Marilyn leaves behind daughter, Dori Heath (Bradley) of Bellevue, Nebraska; and grandsons, Collin and Geoffrey Kroeger.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.