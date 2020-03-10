Mark Allen Stecki
August 8, 1958–March 5, 2020
Mark Allen Stecki passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Please join the family for a memorial service at 11 a.m. on March 11 at Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N Main, North Bend, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifeconservation.
Mark retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 38 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. He practiced conservation and provided shelter and habitat for wildlife on his farm.
Survivors include his mother, Elsie Stecki; brother, Edward (Nikki) Stecki; sisters: Lucy (Mark) Hahn, Mary (Perry) Tompkins, Barbara Gabel and Laura (Don) Heins; nieces: Haley Gabel, Marissa Heins, Mallory Stecki, Teresa Maly, Stacy Brewer and Stephanie Hahn; nephews: Chris Gabel, Lance Gabel and Zach Stecki.
Mark is preceded in death by father, Joseph Stecki.