Marlene Moore

July 1, 1932 – April 27, 2021

Marlene Moore, 88, of Schuyler, died Tuesday April 27, 2021, at david place in David City.

A memorial service was held at 5 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. A visitation was held from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday. A light lunch and time of fellowship immediately followed at the Event Center.

Marlene was born July 1, 1932, in Morse Bluff, Nebraska, to Emil and Irma (Hoffman) Pabian. She attended elementary school in Linwood, graduated from Schuyler High School in 1950 and attended Doane College for two years. Marlene married William Pflasterer and they had four sons. They later divorced.

In 1969, Marlene and her sons moved from Mt. Vernon, Iowa, to Schuyler, where she later married Keith Moore. She worked for The Columbus Telegram, was city clerk, led the Chamber of Commerce and worked for the Schuyler State Bank. She was a member of Eastern Star and the Schuyler Historical Society. She enjoyed gardening and was a "great cook.” Marlene especially loved Wednesday luncheons and Friday nights at the Eagles with her circle of "special" friends.