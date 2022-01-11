Marlene Svasek

Marlene J. Svasek

February 16, 1934 - January 4, 2022

Marlene was born on Feb. 16, 1934, at Creston, Nebraska. Her parents were William and Leona (Engelbart) Hobza. She graduated from eighth grade at St. Francis grade school in Humphrey and was a Clarkson High School graduate in 1952. She married Milford J. “Smiley” Svasek on Aug. 9, 1956, at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Six children were born to this union. Marlene worked as a nurse's aide at the Schuyler Hospital before joining Colfax County as a dispatcher, where she worked for over 17 years until her retirement in 2004. As her children were growing up, she acted as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Troop Leader. She enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music and country music, especially Alan Jackson. She liked working crossword puzzles, collecting cardinal bird mementos and watching the cardinals outside her windows at home. She enjoyed sewing, making many clothes for her children, growing a large vegetable garden and did lots of canning. She was a big fan of NASCAR races with Dale Earnhardt being her favorite. She loved taking care of all her dogs and cats throughout the years. She liked to play Bingo, pickle cards and take casino trips and especially looked forward to the holiday gatherings with her family.