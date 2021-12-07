Marlene Zima
July 4, 1937 – November 29, 2021
Marlene Zima, 84, of Schuyler, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Schuyler with the Rev. Day Hefner officiating. Committal was in the Schuyler Cemetery.
Marlene was born July 4, 1937, in Schuyler, to Edward and Dorothy (Steppat) Posvar. She attended school in Butler County and graduated from Linwood High School. In high school, she worked in the telephone office in Schuyler. On Aug. 20, 1955, she married Adrian Zima at St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler. Married for 59 years, they lived in Denver for a short time and returned to Linwood where they farmed until 2004, when they moved to Schuyler. Marlene helped on the farm and later worked at Jack and Jill and Didiers Grocery Stores in Schuyler. She belonged to the Linwood Extension Club and was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler. Her family fondly remembers her "dessert making" magic, especially four-layer cake, peach pie and her famous cream cheese brownies. Marlene was an avid HUSKER fan and she and Adrian loved polka dancing and an occasional jitterbug.
Surviving Marlene are her children, Debra (David) Faltys of Kearney, Missouri; Sue (Bob) Healy of Schuyler; Scott (Jodi) Zima of Junction City, Kansas; six grandchildren, Jennifer Faltys (Jameson) Rinehart; Tracey Faltys (Anthony) Richard; Brian Healy; Katie Healy (Ryan) Vavrina; Myla and Jaydon Zima; four great-grandchildren, Jonathon, Kayla, Lily and Maggie Rinehart; and sister-in-law, Margaret Zima of David City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adrian in 2014; brother, Bob Posvar; and brother-in-law, Don Zima.
Memorials can be made to the Schuyler Cemetery.