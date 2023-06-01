Marvin Korecky

July 2, 1938 - May 24, 2023

Marvin was born July 2, 1938, on a farm in rural Schuyler to Joseph and Anna (Brichacek) Korecky. He attended District #17 School and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1955. He worked as a farm hand, then worked on a Minnesota dairy farm, and then went to Douglas Aircraft in California. Marvin returned to Nebraska in 1958 and worked at Higgin's Mill until he volunteered for the Army and was stationed in Fulda, Germany, where he did border patrol and guard duty. After he was honorably discharged in 1960, he returned to Nebraska and began working at Colfax County Implement as a mechanic. He married this wonderful girl, Carolyn Papousek, on Jan. 22, 1963, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh. They made their home in Schuyler where they had two daughters, Kelly and Kristine. Then he worked at Red Country in Columbus. Marvin “pulled wrenches” for a total of 45 years. After he retired, he worked for Sobota Farms for 11 more years, where he loved farming with them and finally retired AGAIN in 2017. Marvin and Carolyn spent years traveling across the country and camping and fishing at Gavin's Point. Marvin loved tinkering in his garage and could fix anything! He was a HAM operator and is a member of the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Workman.