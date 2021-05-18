Mary Ann Bosh

September 25, 1923 – May 11, 2021

Mary Ann Bosh, 97, of Schuyler, died Tuesday May 11, 2021, at CHI Memorial Hospital in Schuyler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 17, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Augustine's, with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger as celebrant. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., with a 10 a.m. rosary at the church

Committal will take place in the Schuyler Cemetery

Mary Ann was born Sept. 25, 1923, in Columbus to John P. and Emma (Kovar) Muller. She attended Schuyler Public Schools and graduated from Schuyler High in 1942. On Sept. 9, 1947, she married Robert Bosh at St. Augustine's Catholic Church. She lived her entire life in Schuyler, working at JM McDonald's and later the Schuyler Department of Public Works for many years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the church and the Little Flower Altar Society.

Mary Ann was a very thoughtful and thankful person, loved life and enjoyed family and friends. She loved praying the rosary and on occasion, a fine glass of Sangria. Her life was an example of following God's plan and appreciating all of life's gifts.