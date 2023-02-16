Mary Houdek-Broekemeier

April 13, 1955 - February 6, 2023

Mary was born in West Point, Nebraska, on April 13, 1955, to Albin and Dorothy Houdek of Schuyler, Nebraska. Mary graduated in 1973 from Schuyler Central High School. She followed in her father's footsteps as a dedicated employee of the Schuyler Post Office for many years. She also worked at the Snyder Post Office and the Omaha Eppley Airport Post Office.

Mary will be remembered for her great love of animals, especially her adopted cats and the many grateful, well-fed park ducks. She was a great supporter of the Nebraska Humane Society and volunteered much of her time helping animals find their new, forever homes. An avid fan of the sandhills cranes, she frequently took trips to watch their amazing migration at Crane Meadows. A loving and generous aunt, she was known for sending packages of fun gifts to her nieces and nephews before the holidays known as the “Aunt Mary Boxes.” She said she sent the box to help take the edge off of the wait for Santa. She loved reading and repairing books.