Mary Lou Parolek Hruska

November 11, 1932-September 13, 2020

Mary Lou Parolek Hruska, 87, of Columbus, formerly of Schuyler, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Svoboda Funeral Home-North Chapel in Schuyler, with a 7 p.m. rosary. Lunch will follow Mass at Wunderlich's Catering and interment will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials can be made to family wishes for later designation.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Liz (Tom) Faltys of Schuyler and their children: Josh (Jessica) Faltys and their children Haylee, Brittney, Brooklyn, Tyler, and Trent Faltys; Clint (Nancy) Faltys and their children Jackson, Mason Faltys, and Ashlie (Austin) Stone and Amelia and Emmett Stone; Kelli (Brad) Parsons and their children Quinn, Hayes, and future grandson Parsons; and sister, Helen Shonka of David City.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John J. Parolek in 1993 and Harold Hruska in 2016.

