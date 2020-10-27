Mary "Marie" Horak

April 29, 1931-October 16, 2020

Mary "Marie" Horak, 89, of Schuyler passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Schuyler.

Marie was born on April 29, 1931, to Wylie and Jennie (Daulton) Tyler in Burkburnett, Texas. She married Emil "Tom" Horak on May 12, 1950, in Burkburnett, Texas, and one child was born to this union. Marie worked as a waitress for many years.

Marie enjoyed crocheting, especially afghans, bedspreads, doilies and table cloths. Her specialty was baby blankets, which many area newborns received as a gift. She collected angels and cowboy statues and pictures. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Texas to see her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.