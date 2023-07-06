Matt Pokorny

Matt Pokorny, 44, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on June 28, 2023. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home/Chapel located at 4040 A Street Lincoln, Nebraska, 68510 from noon - 8 p.m., Family present 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. As a courtesy to the family, we will be live streaming the services at: facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream.

Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love.

Since Matt was a cancer survivor and a Make a Wish recipient, in lieu of flowers, the family has chosen A Make Wish Foundation for donations. To support Matt's love of the Chicago Cubs, the dress apparel will be casual - if possible, please wear Cubbie apparel or dress in Cub colors of red and blue to say our goodbyes in a true Cubbie fashion.

Condolences can be sent to bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.