Melvajean Kluck

January 6, 1929 - June 27, 2022

Melvajean Kluck, 93, of Schuyler, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Service will be livestreamed on Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Bill Mattfeld officiating. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler. Prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the chapel. Visitation is 9:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday at the church. Committal at Schuyler Cemetery Lunch following in the church hall.

Melvajean was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Tobias, Nebraska, to Joe and Clara (Most) Gewecke. The family moved to Schuyler and she graduated from Schuyler High School in 1947. On June 8, 1949, she married M. Duane "Kinky" Kluck at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek. They lived and farmed northwest of Schuyler and Melva moved to town in 1995. She had taught rural schools and worked at Ben Franklins, Schuyler Pharmacy and Dufek's Jack and Jill. She was a 50-year member of Immanuel Lutheran church, taught Sunday School, held offices in the Ladies Aid and Church Council, led girls 4-H at Wilson and was a member of the Wilson Extension Club.

Melvajean is survived by two daughters, Susan (Chuck) Emanuel of North Bend and Cindy (Al) Sadowski of Omaha; one son, Darrel (Nancy) Kluck of Center Point, Iowa; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kinky in 1994; daughter, Kathy Kluck in 2018; and three brothers, Marvin (killed in World War II), Wesley and Gaylord Gewecke.

Memorials to the church or Colfax County Senior Center.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.