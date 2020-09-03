Merlin "Doc" Sucha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Merlin (‘Doc') LaDean Sucha

September 15, 1926-August 26, 2020

Merlin (‘Doc') LaDean Sucha passed peacefully into eternal rest with family at his side on Aug. 26, 2020, at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens Assisted Living Facility, after a brief illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler, with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Svoboda Funeral Home-North Chapel, with a parish rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from noon-1 p.m. on Saturday at the church. The Mass and rosary will be live-streamed to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SvobodaFH. Current COVID-19 seating restrictions will be followed for the Mass and rosary. Masks will be required for Mass. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following at the Library Event Center, 1123 A St. Memorials can be made to family wishes for future designation.