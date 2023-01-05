Merna Detlefsen

April 6, 1934—December 30, 2022

Merna (Didier) Detlefsen, 88, of Bellwood, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at david place in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial was 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City with the Rev. Ben Holdren as celebrant. Visitation was 4-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, with 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation was 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Dinner at the Event Center of the fairgrounds was held immediately following Mass. Cremation followed Mass with committal at a later date.

Merna was born April 6, 1934, in Bellwood to Fred and Irene (Bock) Brase. She graduated from Bellwood High School and on April 29, 1952, married Jerome Didier in Bellwood. Jerome died in 1980. Merna later married Herb Detlefsen on Oct. 23, 1984, also in Bellwood. They made their home in Humphrey and moved to Lincoln in 2005. They also spent winters in Arizona. Merna belonged to quilting clubs and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing cards and putting puzzles together. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bellwood.

Merna is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Mary) Didier of Schuyler and Tony (Nancy) Didier of David City; three step-sons, Andy (Cyndi) Detlefsen, James (Kathy) Detlefsen and John Detlefsen, all of Lincoln; step-daughter, Sara (Paul) Johnson of Lincoln; two sisters, Betty (Jack) Romshek of Bellwood and Shirley (Don) Griffiths of Columbus; 19 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jerome Didier and Herb Detlefsen; two daughters, Cindy Didier and Lu Ann (Didier) Mills; an infant brother; and great-grandson, Bentley Mills.

In lieu of plants, flowers and statutes, Merna requested memorials be given to St. Peter’s Church in Bellwood.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.