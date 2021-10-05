Michael Kaasch

Michael W. Kaasch

June 26, 1959 - September 27, 2021

Michael W. Kaasch, 62, of Schuyler, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler, the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger officiated. Interment with military honors took place in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Michael William Kaasch was born on June 26, 1959, in Grand Island to Michael John and Patricia (Bruckner) Kaasch. In 1970 the Kaasch family moved to Columbus, Nebraska, where Michael studied in the Columbus school system. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and upon his honorable discharge he worked various jobs in the Columbus area. In 1988 he found his calling as a CNA and worked in the Schuyler area. In 1984, Michael married Kathy Densmore-King in Columbus.

Michael loved his family more than anything and always looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren. After he found his calling as a CNA, Michael loved the relationships he built with residents of the Schuyler area nursing facilities. He enjoyed spending time at home watching action movies with Kathy and loved cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Green Bay Packers.